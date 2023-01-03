Her Mom Bought Her A Weight Watchers Subscription For Christmas And Threatened To Cut Off Communication Unless She Lost Weight, So She Accused Her Mom Of Being “The Reason Why Fat People Hate Themselves”

This young woman is twenty-three years old and claims that she is overweight– coming in at five feet tall and weighing three hundred and eighty pounds.

But, according to her, her doctor apparently determined that she is a healthy weight for her height.

“And that unless I want to lose weight, I cannot make myself any better than I am right now,” she said.

She also reportedly does not have diabetes or heart problems– even though she did have a few health scares a couple of years ago.

Anyway, she currently runs a TikTok with her boyfriend, who is thirty-two. And on the social media platform, she often shows off her body in order to promote the fact that health can come in a variety of shapes and sizes.

She claims to model online sometimes, too. But, she primarily uses TikTok to debunk misinformation about being overweight and hopes to show her followers that “being fat is okay.”

Now, using social media as an outlet for body positivity was going well while her loved ones did not know about it.

But, about a month ago, her mother, who is fifty, apparently found her TikTok account– and it sparked a lot of strife between them.

She claims that right afterward, her mother decided to call and tell her that she needed to lose weight immediately.

