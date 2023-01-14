Her Mom Is Very Overbearing And Contacted Five Of Her Friends After She Didn’t Answer Her Phone Within One Hour, So Now She Is Not Sure How To Tell Her Mom That She Went Too Far

This thirty-year-old woman’s mother, who is sixty-six, has always been quite close to her and her older sister– who is thirty-five. Her mom normally reaches out to share news and just catch up on a daily basis.

So, she is used to talking to her mom often, and it really does not bother her. Sometimes, though, she and her sister do feel like her mom is almost too present or inquisitive about their lives.

For instance, she detailed how talking to her mom is sometimes like playing “twenty questions.”

“She asks us what we are doing today and if we work from home or are going to the office if we have lunch alone or with colleagues. And when we answer or send a picture, she asks even more questions,” she explained.

And honestly, she finds the constant questioning really suffocating. To her, it feels like her mom either wants or needs to know every single thing she is up to on a daily basis.

So, she and her sister have actually talked to their mom about this in the past– telling her that the questioning is simply too much.

But, according to her, her mom downplays the issue– claiming to just be interested in her daughters. Then, a few days later, the cycle will repeat itself again.

“And she takes offense when we say it more harshly,” she added.

Since this is a recurring issue in their relationship, she has also reflected on some factors that may be causing her mom’s overbearing behavior.

