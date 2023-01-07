Her Mom’s Creamy Alfredo Pasta Recipe Only Takes 15 Minutes To Make

Fettucine alfredo was always what I preferred to order above all else at a restaurant when I was a kid.

And it still is, now that I’m an adult! It just made me feel so fancy because it seemed like such a grown-up dish.

So if alfredo pasta is also a childhood favorite of yours, TikToker @feeedmi has a recipe you can follow to recreate that nostalgia and indulge in utterly delicious and creamy fare.

Furthermore, it does not include store-bought alfredo sauce.

Jarred sauce is okay if you’re in a pinch, but most of the time, it’s got a weird artificial taste to it.

With this recipe, you will create your own fresh, garlicky sauce that will make for a hearty meal.

“Growing up, I never bought pasta sauce from the store because my mom taught me that homemade is healthier. So here’s her fifteen-minute alfredo pasta recipe,” she began in the introduction of her video.

First, boil your pasta according to the instructions on the package. Then, in a separate pan, combine three cloves of garlic, a tablespoon of basil and oregano, and a tablespoon of flour as a thickener.

Next, add in two cups of milk, a half cup of mozzarella, and one-third cup of parmesan cheese. Stir everything together.

Then, add in some pasta water and some salt and pepper.

