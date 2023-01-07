Her Mother-In-Law Really Spoiled Her Daughter This Christmas, And Her Husband Thinks She Should Have Intervened To Stop It Because It Created Problems For Other Children In Their Family

This woman and her husband have 3 children. They have 2 sons who are 15 and 14, and a daughter, who is 11.

When her children were quite small, her mother-in-law would come over to babysit so she and her husband could go to work.

Her daughter was the littlest back then, and her mother-in-law watched her kids up until her daughter turned 4.

While babysitting, her mother-in-law grew incredibly close to her daughter, and they still have a wonderful relationship to this day.

Her daughter has grown so close to her mother-in-law that she can recall an incident from when her daughter was 2 and their family took a 2 week vacation.

They all had to leave an entire week early because her daughter was so upset to be away from her mother-in-law that she could not quit crying for her.

To this day, her daughter has to see her mother-in-law every couple of days or she stresses out. When she and her family do go away, her daughter FaceTimes her mother-in-law as soon as she gets up in the morning, and if she does not, her daughter’s whole day is ruined.

“The problem is my MIL tends to spoil my daughter and favor her over my sons and her other grandkids,” she explained.

“We considered limiting contact with them but I couldn’t hurt my daughter like that. She and her grandma have an incredibly special bond and I couldn’t destroy it. Plus, I know my daughter will never have to pay for anything. They’re going to buy her a car when she gets her license, they’re going to pay for her college/any expenses related to college, hell I wouldn’t be surprised if they bought her a house and I don’t think it’s fair to her to take that away from her when I know I can’t provide her with anything nearly as good.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.