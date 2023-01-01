Her OB-GYN Tried To Talk Her Out Of Getting Her Tubes Tied In Case She Ever Met “Mr. Right”

Sadly, it seems like every day, we hear more stories from women who try to make their own decisions about their bodies but are stopped or ridiculed for doing so.

Recently, a woman went viral on TikTok after a visit with her OB-GYN that had tons of people rolling their eyes.

Olivia Downs (@lvdwns) is a 23-year-old who lives in Massachusetts. She starts off her viral video by recreating the conversation that she previously had with her gynecologist. Olivia has known that she hasn’t wanted kids for years.

‘I never want children,” says Olivia. “I’ve had this made up in my mind since I was old enough to think of the concept.”

Olivia asked her gynecologist if she could have her tubes tied, a process that is legal in the state of Massachusetts as long as the patient signs a consent form at least 30 days prior to the procedure.

Her doctor declined to perform the procedure, stressing that it was irreversible.

This wasn’t a huge surprise to Olivia, considering her past experiences with this doctor, but she was shocked and hurt after hearing what her doctor said next.

After asking once again to have her tubes tied, her doctor said that she might meet ‘Mr. Right,’ and change her mind. Can you believe that?

Olivia explains in her video that she doesn’t have kids in her 10, 15, or 50-year plan. She knows for sure that she does not want them and that even if there was some “Mr. Right” that came along, she still wouldn’t want children.

