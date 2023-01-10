Her Oldest Daughter Wants To Move Back In With Her And Her Husband, So They Gave Her A List Of Rules To Follow, But She Refused And Started Stirring Up Drama In Their Family

This woman and her husband, Luke, have a 25-year-old daughter named Betty, who moved out of their house a year ago.

While Betty was under their roof, she threw a ton of tantrums about the rules of their house that they expected her to follow.

Some of the things Betty got upset about included not being allowed to throw insane house parties and not getting paid to put dishes in the dishwasher.

There was one instance where Betty got angry that she and Luke bought her brother a laptop for school, so she expected them to give her money so she could attend Coachella because Betty thought that was only fair.

“Luke and I explained to Betty that she is not owed “fun money” from us,” she said. “We will not pay her for doing chores because she will have to do chores regardless of whose house she lives in.”

“She is an adult, and once she moves out and pays for her own things (housing, utilities, car insurance, gas, groceries, etc.), then she can do whatever she wants.”

“Since moving out, Betty has frequently asked us for money because she either cannot afford to do something fun with her friends or she doesn’t have time to because of work. Luke and I always refuse because vacations and nights out aren’t a need, and being an adult means you don’t get to hang out with your friends or go do expensive things all the time.”

A week ago, she and Luke met up with Betty to have lunch, and during lunch, Betty mentioned that she would like to move back into their house.

She and Luke agreed, but only if Betty would follow the rules that they laid out for her that day.

