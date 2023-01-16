Her Parents Always Claimed That They Only Had Enough Money To Send Their Kids To College Locally, But Suddenly They Changed Their Tune When Her Brother Began Applying To Ivy-Leagues

This 20-year-old girl has a younger brother who is 18, and their parents always claimed to only have enough money to send them to college locally.

Their parents insisted that if they wanted to go to college overseas or somewhere expensive, they would be on their own.

Well, when she finished up high school, she wound up getting a scholarship to every single college that she applied for.

She even got a special kind of scholarship that her government paid for so that she could study abroad.

She ultimately decided to say no to this special scholarship, though, and she’s going to a local college on a different scholarship.

Her parents do pay for her housing, and other than that, her college money has not been touched at all.

“My brother is applying to Ivy League schools this year, and my parents suddenly said that as long he gets into the school that he wants, he doesn’t need to worry about the money,” she explained.

“They will take money out from their retirement fund to pay for his college education, but he has to eventually pay them the difference between his school fees and the sum in his college fund. I was very angry about this because my parents have made it point to tell us repeatedly how they don’t practice favoritism and have always treated us equally.”

“Instead, they refused to give me the opportunity to study overseas (would cost 250k) but suddenly decided to pay for my brother (500k uni fees) such that he would be able to take any job he wanted after graduating without any commitments. There have been no changes in my parents’ financial status over the past few years; we didn’t suddenly win the lottery such that there is extra cash to spend.”

