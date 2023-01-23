Her Parents Were Never As Nice To Her Growing Up As They Were To Her Sister, So Now That They’re Financially Struggling And About To Be Homeless, She Has No Interest In Helping Them Out

This woman has one sister who is younger than her, and her parents never tried to hide that they preferred her sister to her.

Any time she and her sister were not on their best behavior, she was the only one who would be reprimanded.

Additionally, her parents always excused her sister’s behavior by claiming that she had coerced her sister into doing something bad.

“My sister also got better gifts than me,” she explained. “I couldn’t ask for anything over $20, while my sister could ask for something in the hundreds, and they get it for her.”

“Eventually, my sister caught on and used it to her advantage. She would blame me for everything, and our parents would believe her. If she wanted something of mine, she would cry to our parents, and they would force me to give it to her.”

Although her parents and her sister made her childhood dismal, she did have a bright spot; her aunt.

Her aunt adored her and never could have her own children, so her aunt treated her exactly as if she was her own child.

Sadly, her aunt ended up moving 2 hours away from them at some point after she accepted a job at a college, which meant she did not get to spend as much time with her growing up.

As she got ready to pick out a college for herself, she decided to go to the exact same college that her aunt happened to work at.

