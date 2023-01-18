Her Single Mom Neighbor Is Mooching Off Her Wi-Fi So Her Roommate Wants To Kick Her Off, But She Feels Too Bad

This 24-year-old girl currently lives in a house and splits it with her 2 roommates, that are pretty close to her age.

She and her roommates work freelance creative jobs and really don’t have a ton of money between them.

A couple of months back, a woman named Anna moved in next to them, and Anna is a single mom of two kids.

Her mom raised her all alone, so she knows it can be difficult to be in this position. She reached out to Anna and said she was happy to help her settle in next door and that if she ever needed anything to stop by as she would be happy to help.

One week after Anna moved in, Anna knocked on her door, wondering if she could borrow her Wi-Fi so her kids could use it.

Anna mentioned that she was having a hard time getting an electrician to come over and set up her Wi-Fi, so she gave Anna her Wi-Fi password.

“A couple of weeks pass, and we get a knock on the door, and a child (her child) is standing there with a mobile asking for the password,” she explained.

“I give it to him as I’m not really going to say no to a child. A month or so passes, and we are having a few issues with the Wi-Fi. Nothing major, just buffering and stop and starts on Zoom calls.”

“But I work from home sometimes, so need fast Wi-Fi. I texted Anna asking if she has got an electrician in (I know she hasn’t, as I can see she is connected, but as a gentle nudge). There are now seven additional devices on our Wi-Fi at this point.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.