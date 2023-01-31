Her Sister Offered Her A Rent And Utility-Free Apartment For 6 Months In Exchange For Dog Sitting Two Pups, But She Still Thinks She Should Get Paid On Top Of Having No Bills

This 21-year-old girl has a sister named Alice, who currently owns an apartment with her husband. However, her sister and her brother-in-law will soon be moving abroad since Alice has just accepted a new job offer.

And while exciting, this move presented one major issue– because apparently, Alice has two dogs, and her sister had no clue what to do with them.

So, at first, her sister and brother-in-law’s plan was to move abroad and see how it goes for up to six months. Afterward, if they decided they didn’t like living there, then they would move back home.

In the event that they enjoyed living abroad, though, her sister and brother-in-law would try to figure out a way to move the dogs to their new place.

“But, if it was not possible, they would rehome the dogs in our country,” she explained.

Now, given that she is just 21 and in college, she cannot really afford to move out. Instead, she currently lives with her mother, even though she would love to be able to live on her own.

And since her sister already knew about her living situation, Alice decided to make her an offer. Apparently, she was told that she could live in Alice’s vacant apartment for free for six months– without having to pay any rent or utilities.

The only catch, though, was that she would have to take care of her sister’s dogs. So, she would be required to walk the pup for “hours” each day, take them to their veterinarian appointments, and more.

Alice also claimed that she would get paid for anything dog-related. On top of that, her sister offered to throw in a few paid doggy daycare days for her exam periods at college or if she wanted to go away on vacation.

