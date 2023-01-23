Her Sisters Have Always Made Mean Remarks About Her Body, So That’s Her Reason For Losing Weight, But Her Mom Thinks She’s Just Blaming Them For Her Insecurities

This 20-year-old girl has a not-so-simple relationship with her family, which really stems from them all making mean remarks about her body.

She has three sisters, who really are the worst offenders when it comes to picking her apart, and they really have increased their unkind comments after she made it clear that she’s going into acting.

She says she’s not really “conventionally attractive,” and it was 2 years ago that she began training professionally for theater.

When she enrolled in this training, it made her sisters spiral out of control, but they mainly focus on three things about her; her weight, her skin, and her hair.

“They know I’m very proud of having very thick, black curly hair, so they often make comments about it being “not really black,” and compare it unfavorably to my little sister’s by saying hers is darker and “less bushy,” she explained.

“I also have a condition that makes my circulation very poor, so I’m very pale, don’t tan well, and have a lot of red in my skin tone, particularly my face, so it’s a running “joke” that I look like a vampire.”

“The last one, and the one that does the most damage, is the comments on my weight. At my heaviest a year ago, I weighed around 133, but I’m only 5’3”, so it looked like more weight than it was. My older sister, who’s very small and petite, describes me as “heavy” and talks about how she wishes I could “share a few of my pounds” with her.”

So as you can see, the things they say about her are really not very nice at all and damaging to her self-esteem.

As soon as 2023 hit, she got into drama school and decided that she would work on the things about herself that she dislikes.

