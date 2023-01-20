Her Son’s Girlfriend Has Been Living In Their House And Not Paying Rent, So She Told Her She Has To Get A Job This Month Or She’s Getting Kicked Out

This mom has a 21-year-old son who started dating his 21-year-old girlfriend named Amber 3 years ago.

As 2021 came to a close, she allowed Amber to move into their house, as Amber’s parents were moving to another state.

Amber had nobody to stay with, and she didn’t want to move somewhere new. On to nf this, her son sobbed for weeks on end about Amber having to move, so she decided to let Amber move in with them.

Before Amber moved in, though, she made it crystal clear to Amber and to her son that she wanted them to both pay rent.

Their rent money would go to paying for food and also the hot water they would be using in their house.

She just wanted to charge Amber and her son for just those things, which came out to about $400.

She also told Amber that she needed to find a job in order to live under their roof, and Amber and her son agreed to everything.

She then put their agreement in writing and had Amber and her son sign it before getting the agreement notarized.

“In the first couple of months, it really appeared like Amber was trying to get a job, but after that, she just full-on stopped,” she explained.

