Her Teen Stepdaughter Asked Her To Take Her To A Doctor’s Appointment And Keep It A Secret, But Now That Her Husband Knows, He’s Furious With Her For Hiding All Of This From Him

This 44-year-old woman got married to her 47-year-old husband around 12 years ago. Her husband has a daughter from his first marriage, and her name is Mary.

Mary was only 5 when she and her husband got married, and sadly, Mary’s mom passed away before Mary even turned 1.

Mary’s mom had ovarian cancer, and she found out mid-pregnancy with Mary. Mary’s mom was so scared to undergo chemo and risk losing Mary that she refused treatment until Mary was born.

Sadly, after Mary’s birth, there wasn’t much the doctors could do for Mary’s mom except try to buy her a little more time.

“Obviously, this was pretty traumatic for my husband, and Mary has been in therapy since before I knew her to help with that loss as well,” she explained.

“Mary is now almost 17, and we’re really close. I never officially adopted her (though I offered), but I never needed a piece of paper to tell me I loved her as if she did come from me.”

“We see musicals, take art classes, go shopping/out for coffee/to get our nails done, go hiking, etc. together because we genuinely enjoy hanging out. She’s the best and only kid I’ll ever have.”

About 2 weeks ago, she took Mary to get her nails done, and while they were at the salon, Mary very anxiously asked if she could assist in her setting up a doctor’s appointment.

She wasn’t sure why Mary was being so anxious about this, as she never acts that way, but she agreed instantly to do this for Mary.

