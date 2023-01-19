Her Teenaged Brother-In-Law Stole The Earrings That Her Husband Bought Her And Her Three Daughters, So She Banned Him From Their House

Just a few weeks ago, this twenty-three-year-old woman gave birth to her third baby girl. So, her thirty-two-year-old husband decided to gift her and her three daughters, who are three, one, and two weeks old, some brand-new earrings that match one of his necklaces.

That day was obviously very chaotic, though, and she received a ton of visitors at her house who wanted to see her baby.

In turn, she and her girls did not have enough time to put the earrings on and decided to leave the boxes on the nightstand.

Now, when she did that, she obviously thought the earrings would stay there– safe and sound. Unfortunately, though, that is not what happened.

The issues all began after her husband’s parents and her brother-in-law– who is sixteen– came over to visit. And since they traveled from far away, she and her husband decided to let them stay over for a few days.

After all, it was also a big help for her, too– since apparently, her mother-in-law is an “angel” who helped her out a lot with the girls.

So, everyone was having a great stay and enjoying spending time as a family. But then, once she noticed that she could not find the boxes of earrings or her husband’s necklace, things took a turn.

She and her husband searched the house from top to bottom, looking everywhere they could possibly think of. But, lo and behold, their search turned up completely dry.

Shortly afterward, though, her brother-in-law decided to chime in and share his opinion about what might have happened to the jewelry. Apparently, he claimed to think that her cleaning lady stole the items.

