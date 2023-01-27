Her Twin Sister Was Constantly Screaming At Her And Threatening To Revoke Her Title As Maid Of Honor, So Eventually, She Had Enough And Told Her Sister To Just Remove Her From The Wedding

In May 2024, this woman’s twin sister will be tying the knot. And according to her, her sister is “a textbook narcissist.”

For context, she was originally supposed to be the maid of honor in the event. But, she claims that her sister would constantly hold the title over her head– telling her that she was going to be demoted or removed from the bridal party altogether.

Plus, she claimed that whenever her sister would ask for her opinion, she would give an honest answer. That’s just the kind of person she is.

Her sister did not like that, though. In fact, her sister would always blow up, deflect any blame, and place it all on her.

“When she starts yelling, I stop talking and do something else– because, well, I don’t like getting yelled at, and don’t want to say something that will just make her yell even more,” she revealed.

Just a few days ago, a similar incident happened too– which caused her to finally tell her sister to remove her from the wedding.

It all began after the pair went out to lunch, and during the meal, they started to discuss some wedding plans.

Eventually, she also asked her sister whether or not the maid of honor would be wearing a different dress. Apparently, she was only asking to get a better idea of her sister’s vision.

For whatever reason, though, that question completely enraged her twin. In fact, her sister started screaming and accusing her of “making everything about herself” by assuming that she would still be the maid of honor.

