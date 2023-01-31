His Dad’s Ex-Girlfriend Just Reached Out To Him To Ask If He Can Raise Her Daughters, But He Said No

Back when this young man was 13, his dad began dating a woman named Anna, and his dad’s relationship with Anna was pretty on again and off again over the years.

For one 2-year stretch that Anna and his dad were broken up, Anna gave birth to a little girl and then got pregnant with her second daughter.

His dad wound up getting back with Anna during her pregnancy, and they remained together from there. Anna did live with his dad as well, except for the 2 year period when they were not with one another.

But, all the other times that Anna and his dad broke up happened while they all lived under one roof, and it was hard on him.

When Anna and his dad would break up, they would invite different people over to the house and would act in ways that were awful and poisonous.

As soon as he turned 17, he left home to live with his grandparents.

“It was a lot for me,” he explained. “I had never bonded or had any kind of love for Anna or her girls while I lived with them.”

“I was just trying to survive the upheaval my dad was putting me through. I don’t even remember how old the girls were when I last saw them. Pretty small, though. A few times, dad would tell me to be their big brother or whatever, but he was more wrapped up in Anna.”

“They broke up a few months before he died two years ago. He and I weren’t really talking in the last year of his life.”

