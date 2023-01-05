His Fiancée Has Managed To Get Herself Into $45,000 Of Credit Card Debt, And She Expects Him To Pay It All Off For Her

A 31-year-old man is currently engaged to his fiancée, who is a year younger than he is, and yesterday evening, he discovered that she has been keeping an enormous secret from him.

His fiancée managed to get herself into $45,000 of credit card debt, and the thing is, she fully expects him to pay it all off for her.

At first, she took out a loan to the tune of $15,00 after she quit her job working as a mortgage loan officer.

She hated the VP at her job, so that was her reason for quitting, and the loan she took out she figured would help her as she looked for another job.

She did end up finding a new job, but now she feels like quitting again because after they get married, they will be moving right away to somewhere new.

Regardless, she is doing alright in her new role, so he doesn’t seem to think she should quit just yet.

Anyway, about that loan she took out; she never consulted him before doing so, yet she claims the loan was supposed to help out the two of them.

So now, his fiancée thinks that because of that loan, it’s his turn to pay for her bills.

“I have good credit,” he explained. “And I have advised that if my credit goes bad, we are both screwed in the long run.”

