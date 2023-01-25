His Girlfriend Was Clearly Disappointed At Their Gender Reveal Party, And A Video Of Her Has Since Gone Viral, So He’s Not Sure How To Make Her Feel Better About Everything After She’s Seen A Ton Of Mean Comments On The Video

This 27-year-old guy has a girlfriend who is 22, and they are currently expecting their first child together.

They had a gender reveal party 2 weeks ago, which is where they learned that they will be having a son.

Unfortunately, things at the party went sideways, and his girlfriend has since gone viral for clearly being disappointed at their gender reveal.

“The cake was either supposed to be blue or pink, but when we cut into it, it was neither,” he explained.

“My sister, who was in charge of the cake, pulled a little joke, and it was the projector that revealed that we were having a boy.”

“I saw the color in the back almost instantly, but my girlfriend did not. Once she did find out that we were having a boy, she was very happy, and everything was great.”

But, for a good moment there, his girlfriend was obviously disheartened, and his girlfriend’s cousin took a video of the entire incident.

From the outside looking in, or honestly, to anyone who was not present at the gender reveal party, it seems that his girlfriend was upset to find out the gender of their child.

In reality, she was upset not to instantly find out when she cut into the cake, but that’s not clear if you don’t watch the entire video that her cousin captured.

