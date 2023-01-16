His Wedding Is Happening Next Saturday, And He Just Found Out That He’s The Dad Of A 6-Month-Old

This 28-year-old guy’s wedding is happening next Saturday, and he just found out something that could potentially threaten his ability to walk down the aisle.

He has been in a relationship with his fiancée for the last 5 years, though they did break up for a bit somewhere in there.

As for why he and his fiancée split, it was because he moved somewhere new and wasn’t interested in a long-distance relationship.

So, they were split up for about 8 months. He then chose to move back to where his fiancée lived, and then they made up.

But, while he and his fiancée were broken up, he slept with another girl. It was completely a one-night stand, and he was safe, so he figured he would never have to worry.

He did admit to his fiancée that he slept with another girl on their break, and they both moved on with their lives.

He was contacted pretty recently by this girl that he had a one-night stand with, and she said that she thought he was the dad of her baby.

He didn’t think it was possible for him to be the dad, and he did tell his fiancée about this predicament, and his fiancée agreed that it didn’t seem likely at all.

He agreed to take a DNA test, and surprise: he just found out that he is the dad of this 6-month-old baby, and his wedding is fast approaching.

