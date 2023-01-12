If You Follow These 4 Seriously Simple Steps, You Can Actually Protect Your Gold-Plated Jewelry From Tarnishing And Looking Like Junk

If you are a fan of jewelry, then I am willing to bet that you have at least one gold-plated necklace or bracelet in your collection.

And honestly, the invention of this accessory option was revolutionary– expanding accessibility and allowing people to look like they are wearing gold without emptying out their pockets.

Unlike solid gold, gold-plated jewelry is actually composed of base metal– such as copper, brass, or stainless steel. Then, the jewelry goes through a “plating process” and is covered with a thin layer of gold.

While this kind of gold jewelry innovation may have been a money-saving hack for the ages, though, owners of gold-plated pieces eventually face the same frustrating fate.

I’m talking about when the thin gold plating undergoes wear and tear and fades– leaving owners with a discolored piece of jewelry.

But you might be shocked to learn that it does not have to be this way. In fact, gold– even in a thinly plated quantity– is still a highly durable material as long as it is given proper care.

So, let’s go over four key steps that you can take to prevent tarnish and keep your jewelry wearable for a whole lot longer.

Soft Cloths Are Your Best Friend

It is recommended that you clean any gold-plated jewelry pieces every three to six months in order to maintain shine and protect against wear and tear. But, it is important to stay far away from polishing clothes– which will actually strip away the gold plating and reveal the base metal underneath.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.