If You Love Sushi, Check Out Her Easy Recipe For Sushi Bake

Calling all sushi lovers! Now that I’ve got your attention, I’m urging you to check out a recipe that will appease your sushi cravings. And what’s more? It doesn’t require the painstaking acts of rolling and slicing.

This sushi bake is essentially like a deconstructed California roll, composed of all the flavors you know and love. It is savory, creamy, and comforting.

The effort it takes to make the sushi bake is much less demanding than traditional sushi. But even though it’s easily done, it doesn’t fall short on flavor.

TikToker @myhealthydish has an easy and delicious sushi bake recipe that will make you want to eat the whole dish in one sitting, then immediately start making more. Her video has accumulated over eight million views on TikTok.

Here is everything you need to know to make the perfect sushi bake.

Ingredients:

-A cup of short-grain rice

-One and a half cups of imitation crab

-Salmon

-A half cup of green onions

