If You Want To Make This Cookie Cake Just For Yourself This Valentine’s Day, We Won’t Blame You For Not Wanting To Share

If you can’t decide between cookies and cake for dessert, don’t beat yourself up for struggling to make a choice. There’s a way that you can have both. Have you heard of a cookie cake?

It is essentially one giant cookie, but this is not your average chocolate chip cookie. Instead, it’s loaded with sprinkles and is thick, chewy, and chocolatey.

TikToker Zaynab Issa (@zaynab_issa) has a recipe for a Valentine-themed cookie cake. And it doesn’t require you to use any heart-shaped molds or cookie cutters, which you only use once a year anyway.

So it’s time to treat yourself because you deserve all the love this sugary confection has to offer.

To start, cream together a half cup of softened butter with two-thirds of a cup of brown sugar and a one-third cup of white sugar.

After blending them, add in one egg and a generous splash of vanilla. Continue mixing until the ingredients are incorporated together.

Next, add one cup of all-purpose flour, one teaspoon of cornstarch, three-quarters of a teaspoon of baking soda, and a half teaspoon of kosher salt. Once again, mix them until combined.

Then, add a cup of chocolate chips and mix it for a final time. Spread the dough into a round nine-inch cake pan lined with parchment paper.

Bake it at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for eighteen to twenty minutes.

Get some pink buttercream frosting from the store, or make it homemade. You may have to dye it pink.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.