If You’re Planning On Using Boxed Cake Mix To Make Red Velvet Cake This Valentine’s Day, She Has A Few Hacks To Make It Taste Even Better

The classic deep crimson color of red velvet cake makes it the most romantic cake for a special occasion, such as Valentine’s Day.

The cake has withstood the tests of time and has remained the symbol of true love and passion.

Assembling this moist, decadent cake layered with cream cheese frosting takes a little bit of expertise.

That can be achieved by using a boxed cake mix. Yes, that’s right. A professional-tasting cake does not need to be made from scratch.

So if you want to make a bakery-style red velvet cake for your Valentine, the trick is not to follow the instructions on the box exactly.

A TikTok user named Jackie (@jaackieee_) is sharing some hacks you can apply to your boxed red velvet cake mix that will make your dessert taste as if it came straight from the bakery.

Start by preheating the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Next, dump the cake mix into a large bowl. Many cake mixes instruct you to add vegetable oil, water, and eggs.

But instead of pouring in a half cup of vegetable oil, replace oil with a stick of melted butter to create a richer flavor.

Then, substitute one cup of water for a cup of warm milk. Add two teaspoons of instant coffee to the milk and mix it together.

The instant coffee will help bring out the chocolate flavor that is usually dulled in red velvet cake. Don’t worry; it won’t actually taste like coffee at all!

