She Accused Her Fiancé’s 14-Year-Old Daughter Of Being Spoiled, Which Really Made Him Upset

This 26-year-old woman is currently engaged to her 29-year-old fiancé named Dan. Dan has a 14-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, and her name is Nia.

Dan was only 15 when he became a parent, and so Nia actually lived with Dan’s parents, and they cared for her as she grew up.

2 of Dan’s siblings ended up deciding to share a bedroom with one another so that Nia could have her own space.

As for Nia’s mom, she sadly has never been a part of Nia’s life. She believes that Nia really is spoiled by Dan’s parents and by Dan’s siblings as well, partially because of that.

They all fawn over Nia and she also thinks Nia has had everything she ever desired handed to her, so she really is nothing but a spoiled brat.

She and Dan are currently preparing to live together, but Dan keeps saying Nia needs to live with them too.

Since Dan’s dad actually has legal custody over Nia, she doesn’t understand why Dan is so insistent upon Nia needing to help pick out where they live.

“I have no problem with Nia living with us,” she explained. “I think we get along just fine; however, we were planning to buy a home, and Dan insisted that we must get Nia’s input as well.”

“Nia looked at the home and asked if there are only 2 bedrooms in our home. We said yes. She asked us if we are planning to have kids together. We told her that she knows that we do. She said no, thank you; I’ll stay with my grandparents.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.