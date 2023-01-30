She Attended A Wedding For A Family Friend And Wound Up Catching The Bride’s Bouquet, But Now A Lot Of People Feel That She Shouldn’t Have Tried To Catch It And Draw Attention To Herself

This 21-year-old girl was recently invited to attend a wedding for a family friend several months back, but something that happened at the wedding is still causing drama in her family.

So, the bride and groom who got married are friends with her mom and dad, and she and her sister were invited to the wedding as well.

She and her sister were given a plus one, so her sister asked her boyfriend to come, and she asked her 22-year-old girlfriend to come.

Now, she is the only person in her family who is out, and her mom and dad don’t like to draw attention to this.

Her parents ended up reaching out to the bride to inform her about the plus-one situation, as her mom and dad didn’t want to bride to be surprised that she had a girlfriend.

Her parents also were worried that she and her girlfriend would somehow “take attention away” from the bride and her special day.

The bride replied back to her mom and dad, saying that she would like all of the couples to dress in colors that matched, and she was looking forward to seeing them.

The day of the wedding arrived, and she offered to help take photos as a gift to the newlyweds. When the reception rolled around, a second photographer stepped in to help, which meant she got to go hang out with her girlfriend.

“…We were getting a lot of dirty/scandalized looks for dancing and sharing food,” she explained.

