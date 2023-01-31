She Canceled Her Daughter’s Playdate With A Little Boy And Asked That All Further Communication Be Sent From The Boy’s Mother Due To Past Trauma With Men, And Now The Boy’s Parents Do Not Want To Let Their Son Play With Her Daughter Anymore

This 29-year-old woman is currently a single mother who has a 3-year-old daughter. She also works full-time and has enrolled her daughter in a daycare program during those hours.

Unfortunately, though, she does have some past trauma that has caused her to be very uncomfortable around men she is unfamiliar with.

She has since started going to therapy in hopes of working through that trauma. However, she still struggles with it day-to-day.

And recently, one incident involving her daughter and her trauma has stirred up a lot of uncomfortable feelings.

It all began after her daughter met another little boy at daycare, and the pair became friends. Then, her daughter started begging her for weeks to set up a playdate with the little boy.

Eventually, one day when she went to pick her daughter up from daycare, she was also introduced to the boy. And as she was talking with the two kids, the boy’s mother showed up.

The mother reportedly introduced herself and claimed that the little boy had also been asking for a play date with her daughter. So, the mother ended up asking for her phone number to set one up, and she happily obliged.

Then, a few weeks later, the mother finally reached out, and they set up a playdate at a local activity center. And come the day of the event, both the little boy’s mother and father showed up.

Now, even though both parents reportedly seemed like “nice enough” people, the dad apparently tried to talk to her directly at one point.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.