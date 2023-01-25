She Doesn’t Want To Let Her Boyfriend Move In With Her Because He Does Not Have A Job, Cannot Pay Any Bills, And Does Not Seem To Be Making Any Career Progress

This woman is 30-years-old and has been dating a guy– who is 27– for nearly three years now. Throughout the years, their relationship has also been “on again” and “off again.”

“And honestly, it is beginning to show that it’s just not working,” she revealed.

Despite that, she and her boyfriend do really love each other, and she admitted that he really makes her feel safe. In life, though, it appears that they just want very different things.

For instance, she has developed a good career and currently owns a two-bedroom condo, as well as her car. So, quite frankly, she just wants a partner who is her “equal.”

And apparently, her boyfriend just is not living up to that expectation. In the past, he used to work on cars.

However, he eventually got fired for having “attitude problems” and pivoted his career– becoming a delivery driver instead.

Her boyfriend only worked as a driver until September of last year, though. And up to that point, he had been living rent-free at one of his friend’s houses.

Well, by the tail end of 2022, her boyfriend’s friend decided to sell their home and move out of state. So, her boyfriend and his cat were forced to move in with his brother and sister-in-law, and he has been living there– completely rent and bill-free– ever since.

More recently, though, her boyfriend has become pretty angry that she will not let him move in with her. But she thinks her decision is completely justified.

