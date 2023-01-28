She Finally Told Her Sister-In-Law, Who Is Her Best Friend, The Reason Why She Filed For Divorce

This 32-year-old woman met her 32-year-old sister-in-law Mary back when they were in college. They ended up being in the same dorm room, and they loved getting to bake and cook together.

It wasn’t long until they were the best of friends. Mary also helped her meet her 35-year-old husband, John, who happens to be Mary’s brother.

After dating John for some time, she tied the knot with him 8 years back. They then went on to have kids; a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old.

“Mary was thrilled for us; she had a close relationship with John and remained best friends with me,” she explained.

“John is very intelligent and a bit competitive in nature, so he naturally went into an intense career field. Unfortunately, he turned towards alcoholism to cope with an intense job.”

“He started seeing a therapist who helped him identify his triggers, he drank less, and then he quit therapy thinking he was fixed.”

John eventually began drinking again, and his alcohol consumption only increased. John fell into the same pattern for 5 long years, where he would go back to therapy, stop drinking, stop therapy, and then go back to drinking.

All 4 times that he did this, he promised her things and said he would change. And, when they did welcome their first child into the world, she had no idea how bad John’s drinking had gotten.

When their second child entered the world, John swore that he would finally work hard to get sober for good.

