She Found Out Her Mother-In-Law Was Forcing Her Daughter To Eat The One Food She Dislikes Every Night At Dinner, So She Accused Her Mother-In-Law Of Starving Her Child And Kicked Her Out

This woman and her husband currently have a daughter, who is ten-years-old and is reportedly not really a picky eater. However, there is one thing her daughter absolutely despises– mushrooms.

Her daughter hates everything about the fungus– from the taste and texture to even just the smell. So, her child just cannot stand to be around them. And recently, this became a major issue at home.

Apparently, her mother-in-law lives with her family and helps out her and her husband by watching her daughter after school.

Her mother-in-law also loves to cook– so sometimes, she will cook dinner for her daughter whenever she and her husband are working late.

Now, this has become a pretty common occurrence since both she and her husband work in the medical field.

This means that they are often working “crazy” and “unpredictable” schedules– leaving their daughter home with her mother-in-law.

Just a couple of nights ago, though, she and her husband both had the evening off from work. So, they decided to cook dinner together; meanwhile, her mother-in-law went out to dinner with a friend.

And during that time, her daughter, named Susie, actually approached her and her husband in tears. Then, Susie revealed how she was “sick and tired of being starved” every night and asked if she could make her daughter’s dinner instead of her mother-in-law.

It later came out that every single dish her mother-in-law has cooked for Susie has used mushrooms as a main component.

