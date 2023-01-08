She Got Job Rejection Letter From A Company, And We Can Only Describe It As Absolutely Ridiculous

We’ve all been there. You need a job, so you go onto LinkedIn or Indeed and click “Apply Now” in hopes of landing something in the near future.

But with this process comes a series of rejections from jobs that just don’t think you’re a good fit.

Usually, there’s a professional email or courteous phone call thanking you for your application but politely denying you.

What happens, though, when you receive a rejection email from the company that pokes fun at the fact that they’ve decided not to hire you?

TikTok creator Tamsyn Fox, @pur_purblock, explains that this is exactly what happened to them recently.

“This is a dramatic reading of the worst job rejection I’ve ever received,” they said.

Tamsyn showed a screenshot of the email in a recent TikTok video which immediately is rather brash and aggressive.

“Hello, Tamsyn,” they read from the email. “We’ll cut to the chase: your application wasn’t successful.”

But the potential employers didn’t just stop there by thanking them for applying and wishing them good luck in the future.

