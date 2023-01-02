She Grabbed Dinner With A Guy Who Made Her Split The Bill With Him Before Asking If She Considered Their Night Out A Date

Have you ever wondered if your date is actually interested in you? Maybe you’re thinking, ‘is this even a date?’ because they’re an old friend.

This is the exact experience that TikToker Sara DiPasquale, @sara_dipasquale_ , relayed concerning one of her bad dates.

“This date pissed me off for a couple of reasons,” she said. “First of all, I knew the guy–I’d known him over a year, mutual friend.”

After knowing him just as a friend, it started to get weird when he began to show some interest in her– but not blatantly enough for her to know that he was interested in her.

“He randomly asked me out– out of nowhere,” she said. “Which I was like, ‘okay, pleasantly surprised.'”

She never had any inkling from him that he would ever ask her out on a date, so it was a little shocking that he suddenly mentioned it to her.

“It was so spontaneous that I didn’t know if it was a date or not,” she said. “Because he said, ‘oh, remember that restaurant you recommended to me? We should grub there.'”

Despite his bizarre phrasing, she agreed to go out with him. But things immediately took a turn for the worse once the date rolled around. They made plans to meet up on a Wednesday night for dinner.

“So the first ‘no-no’ is, okay, once you ask me out on Instagram, get my phone number! I don’t want to Instagram DM,” she said. “We decided 7:30; we were going to meet.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.