She Is Being Accused Of Giving Her Children “Unfair” Chores Because Her Son, Who Has Special Needs, Completes Fewer Tasks Than His Siblings But Earns The Same Amount Of Allowance Money

This woman is forty-three years old and is currently a single mother to four children. Her oldest daughter, Allie, is twelve, and her second eldest, Sasha, is ten. She also has a son named Eli, who is nine, and a baby girl named Abby, who is four months old.

After giving birth to Eli, though, she found out that her son has special needs– and this reality makes it difficult for him to complete certain physical tasks.

But, ever since she had Abby, she has been unable to keep up with all of the household chores by herself and needed some help.

So, in the past, each of her children would have had one chore to complete every single day. For instance, Sasha was in charge of taking out the trash; meanwhile, Allie vacuumed the house, and Eli handled folding the laundry.

Now, though, she has upped her children’s chore load– with each of them completing multiple tasks per day. Allie is now expected to vacuum in addition to taking out their two dogs and sweeping the entryway and kitchen.

Sasha also still takes out the garbage but also has to wash dishes after dinner and make all of the beds. Finally, Eli has continued folding laundry and is now responsible for watering the plants as well.

She did claim that each of her children’s chores only takes between five to ten minutes to complete. Plus, she reportedly pays them an allowance every week to complete these responsibilities.

“And no, I don’t torture them,” she prefaced.

Just a couple of days ago, though, her eldest daughter, Allie, actually approached her about a discrepancy in their household.

