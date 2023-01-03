She Just Found Out That Her Gay Best Friend Has Been Lying To His Family By Saying He’s The Father Of Her Child Even Though He’s Not

This 26-year-old woman has a 30-year-old gay best friend that she has been close to for quite some time.

2 years ago when she got pregnant, her best friend jumped in to be her child’s God Father. She instantly said yes to him because they have had such a wonderful friendship.

When her baby arrived, she then sent milestone photos and holiday photos to her loved ones, but she has never felt at ease sharing photos of her now 2-year-old on social media.

Speaking of social media; she has always know her best friend had a Facebook profile, but she was never friends with him on there.

Every time she brought up connecting with him on Facebook, he would brush away he request and maintain that he had some odd things on there that she would not want to see. She always figured it was a bizarre excuse, but she let it go and never prodded.

Anyway, not too long ago, she ended up losing her home due to financial reasons, and her best friend allowed her and her child to move in with him until she could get a little more money together.

Her best friend let her use his laptop to apply for different jobs, and one day it dawned on her to check out his Facebook profile that he had been so secretive about since she figured he was logged into it.

Well, she was right, he was logged in and she went straight to his photos to poke around, and she was shocked to find several photos of her and her child.

“What was even more alarming is that he was claiming to be my child’s father,” she explained. “From the very first day that my child was born. He even posted a birth announcement!”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.