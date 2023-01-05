She Just Learned That The Guy She’s Currently Seeing Does Not Date Women Older Than 30, And She’s 30 Right Now, So She’s Concerned

This 30-year-old woman met a 33-year-old guy named Mark a little less than a month ago, and she actually met him through a gym, of all places.

She was at the smoothie bar in this gym one day, and Mark came up to her and struck up a conversation.

They got along great from the start, and she’s been seeing Mark with a lot of regularity since that chance encounter at the smoothie bar.

She feels that she and Mark have a lot of similarities, and he seems like a great guy.

“The day after Christmas, he asked me to be exclusive with him,” she explained. “I thought it was a little sudden, but all my friends always rib me for coming off as an ice queen and uninterested when dating because I want to go so slow.”

“I’ve always been hyper-analytical and never someone to take a risk without thoroughly thinking it through, but one of the promises I made to myself when I turned 30 was that I would be more spontaneous and take more chances. Anyway, I said yes, but now I’m wondering if I should’ve stuck to what I know and slowed down.”

“On our very first date, he made a comment about how it was nice to finally meet someone IRL and not on an app or something.”

She shared the sentiment with him, and she let Mark know that she had been active on a dating app.

It just so happened that Mark was on the exact same dating app, and then they began discussing how it was interesting that they had never encountered one another while active on the app.

