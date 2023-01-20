She Lent Her One Sister $10,000, But When Her Other Sister Asked If She Could Borrow Money Too, She Said No

This 35-year-old woman has 2 younger sisters; a 33-year-old sister named Amy and a 30-year-old sister named Julie.

Four years ago, Julie gave birth to her son, and within a few months, her son was diagnosed with an awful health condition.

Julie’s son then wound up in the hospital, and Julie and her husband ended up going into $10,000 of medical debt, despite having insurance and a little money to help pay their hospital bills down.

“I’m not drowning in money by any means, but I am financially stable and do not have any kids to provide for, and I never loan money, so this was an exception,” she explained.

“Julie approached me and asked if it was possible I could lend them the money as they were struggling to keep their house and afford living expenses. I said yes in a heartbeat, as that money went straight to my nephew’s care.”

“Julie, my BIL and I worked together with a fixed summary of how much they could realistically afford each month to pay me back. They even paid extra when they could, and they paid me back every dollar. My point is my sister didn’t flake on me and only came to me because she was desperate and stuck to her word of paying it back.”

Not too long ago, her sister Amy approached her, wanting a loan of $3,000. Amy is in the middle of a divorce, so she figured Amy was struggling financially.

She questioned Amy about if she needed some help paying for her 2 daughters, or her rent, or her groceries, but Amy said no, she was financially fine.

Instead, Amy mentioned that she wanted to “spoil” her girls by taking them on a trip to Disney, especially since her girls are upset about the divorce.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.