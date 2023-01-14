She Says She’s Over Using Grocery Deliver Services After A Shopper Poured His Heart Out To Her While Picking Out The Pistachio Pudding She Ordered

Have you ever had a personal grocery shopper who behaved a little weirdly? With the development of food shopping and delivery services like Instacart, Amazon Fresh, and FreshDirect, come new challenges.

Now, the shopping for your kitchen is designated to a complete stranger who might not completely understand you or your preferences.

But what happens when your shopper suddenly pours their heart out to you over the in-app messaging system because of one item that you purchased?

Unfortunately, this is what happened to TikTok creator Bree Neal, @thatmombree, when she ordered from Instacart.

“Yesterday morning, I ordered some groceries,” she said. “They were supposed to be delivered at, like, 4:30.”

Given that she has used this service before, she was pretty confident in the process. But that changed with her experience this time around.

Bree said that she forgot that she had placed the order, and when she received the groceries, she realized that it was the wrong order.

“I’m like, ‘what is all this? I did not order any of this,'” she explained. “I’m looking at my receipt, and I’m like, ‘no! I didn’t order any of this! I only ordered like 16 items.'”

She immediately takes action with this mistake and contacts the company, letting them know that the order was wrong.

