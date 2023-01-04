She Set Up A Tent For Her Foster Daughter To Use As A Safe Space Whenever Things Became Overwhelming, But She Did Not Allow Her Nieces And Nephews To Use It On Christmas, So Now Her Whole Family Is Mad At Her

This woman and her husband have four biological children together– two daughters and two sons. Their eldest daughter, Allie, is seventeen, followed by their eldest son, Andrew, who is fifteen. Then their younger daughter is a twelve-year-old named Charlotte, and their youngest son, Lucas, is nine.

On top of raising four kids, she and her husband have also been fostering a six-year-old named Emily for nearly a year.

Now, according to her, Emily has special needs and gets overwhelmed easily. So, whenever that happens, the six-year-old will hide. And Emily has become a pro at it.

“Emily is very small and a master at getting herself into tight spaces– under the couch, inside kitchen cabinets, inside doll houses, etc.,” she explained.

So, whenever the six-year-old tucks herself away, it can take an indefinite amount of time to find Emily.

Sometimes, Emily will even lock the door of the room that she is hiding in to make finding her that much more difficult.

Obviously, though, this was not a safe way to cope with feelings of stress or overstimulation. In turn, she and her husband began researching other options and ultimately purchased Emily a tent shortly after taking her in.

Apparently, they even let Emily pick out everything, too– including the tent itself and the mat that goes on the floor, to the books and toys that are stored inside.

She thought that by giving this safe space to Emily, the six-year-old could use it as an escape.

