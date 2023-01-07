She Showed Up To Her Ex-Husband’s Wedding In A Stunning Red Gown And Upset His New Wife, Who Wanted Her To Leave For Trying To Upstage Her

This woman got divorced from her ex-husband, and their split was actually pretty harmonious. She and her ex have 3 children with one another, and she’s found that coparenting with him as been devoid of problems.

Then, her ex got engaged to a woman named Stephanie, who she really does like. Stephanie has been wonderful with her children, and Stephanie does make her ex happy, so she’s good in her book.

Her ex then asked her to come to his wedding, and she did say yes, and she wanted to be there to support him.

Her ex also mentioned to her that his wedding was falling on a day when she did have their kids, so it really made a lot of sense for her to be there too.

She agreed to attend the wedding, and she also was looking at this as closure for her. When the day of her ex’s wedding arrived, she dressed all of their children in red outfits and she put on a lacey, strapless red gown.

“When I arrived at the wedding Stephanie thanked me for dropping the kids off and brushed me off,” she said.

“We had never had any issues before. I explained that I was going to stay for the reception and she was very upset. I was confused because I assumed she knew I would be in attendance. It turned out she didn’t consider that I would actually accept the invitation.”

“I told her that I was invited and since I took the 2 hour drive I would be staying for the entire duration. She didn’t like this response. Stephanie asked me to leave and I stood my ground. She went on to complain about my dress upstaging hers.”

Her ex stepped in, along with his mom, to help get Stephanie calmed down, and then it was time for Stephanie to walk down the aisle.

