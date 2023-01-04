She Thought Her Daughter With ASD Needed To Learn Better Hygiene, So She Sent Her Daughter To School Wearing Red-Stained White Pants When That Time Of The Month Hit To “Teach Her A Lesson,” And Her Daughter Was Ruthlessly Bullied

This woman currently has a fourteen-year-old daughter who was diagnosed with Autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

And being early in teenhood, her daughter is now going through some normal womanly body changes.

According to her, though, her daughter just has “terrible hygiene”– and she honestly just cannot take it anymore.

Apparently, she claims that she has to fight with her daughter to get simple hygienic tasks done, such as showering and brushing her teeth. The real struggle, though, has been helping her daughter deal with that time of the month.

Whenever her daughter goes through that, she detailed how it is extremely difficult to get her daughter to clean up after herself.

“It is disgusting. [There is] blood everywhere and the constant washing of underwear,” she said.

However, she believes that her daughter just does not see any problem with not cleaning up after herself. And she did not want that behavior to continue any longer.

So, she ended up telling her daughter that kids at school would bully her if she smelled bad. She also explained how it would be very difficult to socially recover from an embarrassing situation like that.

She claims that none of her warnings got through to her daughter, though, and she actually just got ignored.

