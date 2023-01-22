She Told Her Sister’s Boyfriend About Her Kids And Then Her Sister Got Dumped For Keeping This A Big Secret

A 17-year-old girl has an older sister, and her older sister has three children. Her sister’s kids are 2-years-old (twins) and 8-months-old.

Her sister is not responsible in the least, and she just dumps her kids off on their mom. She doesn’t have a great relationship with her sister at all, yet her sister always likes to take things from her.

“…She’s always touching my clothes and makeup, and it’s really annoying since I’m 17 and work a job to pay for all my things while she’s unemployed and borrows money from my mom and sometimes me,” she explained.

“My sister dates a lot, and I honestly don’t care; that’s her business. I don’t ask about her dating life, and she doesn’t ask about mine.”

“I came home last night to my room torn apart, and a lot of my makeup and extensions I just got gone. I was so mad.”

She tried calling her sister several times, but she didn’t answer the phone. She kept trying to get through to her, and then a man picked up her sister’s phone.

She asked the man on the other end of the line to pass the phone over to her older sister, but he mentioned that her sister couldn’t chat as she was “busy.”

She then said to the man that he could tell her sister that she needed to return all the items she stole from her and that she would not babysit the kids this upcoming weekend.

The man sounded super confused, but she ended the call.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.