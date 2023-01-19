She Was Expected To Buy Her Husband Breakfast On Her Own Birthday, So She Asked Him To Pay Her Back, But Her Husband Did Not Think That Was Fair

This twenty-eight-year-old woman is currently married to her husband, who is twenty-six, and she claims that he is downright horrible with money.

So, she normally takes out whatever funds are needed for bills and expenses from her husband’s paycheck.

Then, she learned to never count on whatever cash was left over because he has a history of always blowing it.

“Every. Single. Time,” she said.

Now, her husband reportedly thinks that he spends the money on useful items. But, she claims that is never really the case.

In turn, she took over the management of all their household bills to ensure that they got paid.

She also made a little disclaimer explaining how it is not like she is managing just her husband’s money.

In fact, she also works, too, and reportedly contributes just as much, if not more, to her and her husband’s bills.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.