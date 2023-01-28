She Was Uncomfortable With Her Roommate’s Boyfriend Visiting Their House So Often And Being Disruptive, So She Asked Her Roommate To Stop Having Him Over, But It Started Some Drama

This 27-year-old woman has two roommates– Alice, who is 29, and Janet, who is 28.

Janet also has a 28-year-old long-distance boyfriend named Josh, who recently started visiting their home about once a month.

Now, even though Josh stays between five and eight days every single time he visits, she claims that neither she nor Alice knows him very well– because apparently, he just does not like interacting with them.

“This in itself already makes Alice and me a bit uncomfortable, as we essentially have a fourth unfamiliar male roommate 25 percent of the time,” she said.

On top of that, Janet and Josh reportedly stay home all the time, are very loud, and take up a lot of space– which is not how her roommate normally is.

Apparently, when Josh is away, Janet is normally a quiet, clean, and respectful roommate. But whenever Janet’s boyfriend arrives, all of that changes. The couple will loudly cook in the kitchen, blast television shows in the living room, and talk at full volume.

“Josh will also often take work calls in the living room with no headphones on. And Alice’s room is the closest to the common areas, so she has asked them multiple times to keep it down,” she added.

To Janet and Josh’s credit, though, the couple is relatively quiet during “quiet hours.” Still, her room shares a wall with Janet’s, and their bedroom doors are right next to each other.

So, she claims that she can hear literally everything they do inside Janet’s bedroom– from watching Netflix and talking to even when they are intimate with each other. And honestly, she finds that pretty traumatizing.

