She Was Woken Up In The Middle Of The Night By 2 Strange Men Who Were In Her Apartment

Can you imagine being woken up in the middle of the night by strange voices in your living room? I don’t even like thinking about being in that kind of situation.

One woman shared a story about when she had to call the police after waking up to realize that strangers had entered her apartment without permission.

A few years ago, she lived in an apartment with a coworker. They were both managers at a movie theater and typically weren’t home at the same time due to their different schedules.

One Saturday night, her roommate was working a closing shift and wasn’t due to get home until around 2:00 AM.

That night, she woke up from sleep to people talking in her living room. It wasn’t her roommate’s voice; it was the voice of two men who were talking in a hushed but aggressive tone.

“I knew that my roommate wouldn’t have people over so late without at least sending me a text,” she explains.

“We had a team-building event the next day at 8:00 AM, so she wouldn’t have anyone over when we had to be up so early. I knew whoever it was was not supposed to be in my apartment.”

Completely freaked out, she stayed in her room and called the police. She gave them her address and was told there were officers close by.

Once the police arrived, they noticed that her door was wide open and encouraged her to leave the apartment as fast as possible.

