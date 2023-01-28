She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Literally Licked Her Face At The End Of It

Imagine getting asked out on your first date in months, only to have it be the worst or weirdest date you may have ever experienced.

This is precisely the case for Jess Alexander, also known as @omg_jess on Tik Tok.

As Jess plans to meet up with her date for the evening, he decides to send her a selfie-and to her surprise; he is not the same guy from the previous pictures.

He knows how to take pictures. Definitely strategic about it.

Feeling anxious, she knows that backing out of the date is not an option as she has already agreed to meet up with this man.

So they sat down for dinner, and to her surprise again, the guy never looked up the restaurant to see when it closed, and they were only left with less than 30 minutes to order and enjoy their meal.

Unfortunately, this did not benefit Jess. However, the guy had attended a BBQ before the date, so he was less than hungry.

Since the restaurant was closing, he asked to move their meet-up to the bar, where they could grab a drink and get to know each other.

She politely declines while informing him that she has to attend work tomorrow, so it may be best that she calls it an early night.

