She’s A Professional Makeup Artist, And After She Recently Refused To Do Makeup For A Teen Client, This Teen Turned Around And Screamed At Her In Front Of Other People

This 34-year-old woman is a professional makeup artist and has been for the last decade. Right now, she works for a little company that does makeup for a variety of occasions, including photo shoots, weddings, and proms.

Yesterday, a teen client came into her shop, and she thinks this girl was between 16 to 18-years-old. Her client was looking to have her makeup done for a school dance.

She had never met her client before they came in, as she had made the appointment directly through her company, and her company doesn’t require their makeup artists to meet clients and do a consultation beforehand.

As soon as she met her client, she couldn’t help but notice that the skin on her face looked absolutely awful, to the point where she felt uneasy doing her makeup.

“She had a lot of open wounds on her face, which I assume were acne scars, some of them with literal dried blood smeared on her face,” she explained.

“She also had a rash(?) around her eyes and mouth, I still don’t know what it was, but it was light red patches around her eyes and mouth. I was genuinely worried she might have a skin condition or something that’s contagious.”

“And her face had blood on it, which I don’t want on my tools. Yes, my company sanitizes everything, and I know if it’s done properly, nothing should spread. But tbh, it still weirded me out to put makeup brushes over her blood and what I think was a rash, then later use those same brushes on other clients. It just didn’t sit well with me.”

Aside from the concerns she laid out, she also noted that foundation isn’t supposed to be applied to open wounds, and she was worried that if she did that, it could make this girl’s skin worse than it was.

She very carefully and kindly told this girl that because of the wounds on her face, she could not do makeup for her, as she could get an infection.

