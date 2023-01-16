She’s About To Call Off Her Engagement Over How Her Fiancé Acts When He Watches Football

This 27-year-old woman has been with her 27-year-old fiancé for 4 years, and they got engaged a bit more than 1 year ago.

From the time that she met her fiancé, he has been pretty much obsessed with football. He does like a lot of different sports overall, but he doesn’t like anything more than football.

Her fiancé always reads things online about football news and always wants to chat about anything and everything related to football 12 months out of the year.

It didn’t take her long to adjust to her fiancé’s passion, and she even made an effort to keep up with what’s going on in the sport, so she has something to talk to her fiancé about.

She also has gotten a jersey to wear to show her support for her fiancé’s favorite team, even though she likes another team more than the one he does.

What she’s saying is that she really does her best to try to support her fiancé and his passion for football.

“Anyways, the problem isn’t him being obsessed with the sport,” she explained. “It’s the way he acts when watching the games.”

“He. Absolutely. Loses. It. I mean screaming at the top of his lungs (literally), hitting the floor, hitting a chair he’s sitting in, slamming his desk if he’s sitting there, the whole 9 yards.”

“I have extreme anxiety, and I’m very sensitive to loud noises. I also get extremely anxious and emotional when a man specifically is yelling near or at me. He knows all of this, and we’ve talked about it many times.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.