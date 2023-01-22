Strawberry Lemonade Margaritas Are The Drink To Serve At This Year’s Galentine’s Day Party

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, make yourself and your galentines some strawberry lemonade margaritas.

This drink features shades of red and pink, very in keeping with the theme for the day of love.

So break out that tequila you’ve been saving for a special occasion because this is it!

It’s the perfect cocktail to serve to the ladies who mean the most to you, the ones who have been by your side through all the highs and lows.

TikToker @thespritzeffect holds the key to making a dazzling strawberry lemonade margarita that’s almost too cute to drink.

It’s such a refreshing cocktail that will have the whole party cheering to friendship by the end of the night.

Here’s how to make this pretty pink drink. Start by cutting some strawberries in half and then into hearts by taking a knife and carving out a triangle at the top of each strawberry.

But if you have a heart-shaped cookie cutter, that would be a lot easier and more convenient. Next, rub the rim of a glass with lemon and sugar and fill it up with ice cubes.

Stick the strawberry slices to the side of the glass, arranging them neatly among the ice cubes. Top with more ice to keep the fruit in place.

For the drink itself, add about an ounce and a half to two ounces of tequila, half an ounce of Cointreau, and the juice from half a lemon to a cocktail shaker.

