These Five Tips On How To Forge A Happy Marriage Are Priceless

It is no secret that about fifty percent of marriages end in divorce. Yet, so many people fall victim to the invincibility mindset– thinking “that won’t happen to us” in their relationships.

Quite frankly, though, simply staying positive or hopeful about your marriage is not the way to make sure it doesn’t crash and burn.

Instead, this lack of active effort might very well lead you to the potential negative outcome you refuse to even think about.

So, you actually have to wake up every single day and make the conscious choice to work on your union.

But, if you are like most people, accepting this fact is probably the easiest part. Then, figuring out how to actually start is an entirely different ballgame.

Thankfully for you, though, married people of Reddit recently revealed their top secrets to maintaining a happy marriage. And the tips are pretty priceless.

Prioritize Your Spouse

This may sound obvious. But when push comes to shove and life gets messy, it is not always so simple. In turn, remember that your spouse is your partner– not an enemy.

“Never put anyone or anything above them. Not work, not family. They become an extension of you. Look after them like it is the most important thing in the world.” –Spiritualcore

