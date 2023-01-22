These Valentine’s Day Pop-Tarts Are Pretty Adorable And Sweet

I don’t know about you, but I ate strawberry Pop-Tarts for breakfast almost religiously when I was a kid.

They’re easy to grab and go when you’re running late for the school bus and the most desirable option to pick from a vending machine for a snack.

It can’t be denied; strawberry is the most iconic Pop-Tarts flavor of all time. And coincidentally, it fits the theme for an upcoming holiday: Valentine’s Day.

So put a spin on strawberry Pop-Tarts by incorporating them with hearts and love. Share your fondness for this childhood delicacy with the people you love.

Who doesn’t have a soft spot for heart-shaped foods on Valentine’s Day?

TikTok user Bryannah (@bryannah_kay) has a recipe for some special homemade Valentine’s Day Pop-Tarts for anyone needing that fruity pastry fix.

Start by rolling out a pie crust, making it thinner so that it’s easier to bake and work with. Next, take a heart-shaped cookie cutter to cut the dough with.

Line the cut-out hearts on a baking sheet covered with parchment paper. Place a dollop of strawberry jelly in the center of half of the hearts.

Leave the other half of the heart shapes untouched.

Then, create an egg wash and use that to brush the edges of the hearts with. Place a second, untouched heart on top of the hearts with jelly.

