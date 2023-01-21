This Chef Is Sharing His Famous Tuna Tartare Recipe With You For Valentine’s Day

If you’ve ever wanted to make tuna tartare at home, now’s the time! With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, you probably want to impress your date with a meal that’ll tantalize their taste buds.

And tuna tartare is just the dish for your purposes.

@Vivelechef, a classically trained French private chef on TikTok, is sharing his famous recipe for tuna tartare with avocado so that you can prepare a special dinner for your loved one on Valentine’s Day. It’s sure to be a memorable feast!

For the first step, you’ll want to dice one pound of fresh grade-A sushi-quality tuna. Then, stick it in the refrigerator while preparing the rest of the ingredients. Next, juice three limes using a juicer.

Grab two ripe avocados and mash them with two tablespoons of lime juice and one teaspoon each of black pepper and kosher salt until the mixture is almost smooth.

Cover the avocado mixture securely so it is not exposed to any air, and set it aside for now.

Next, chop ten sprigs of fresh chives, half a shallot, one green onion, three to four sprigs of fresh cilantro, one garlic clove, one inch of fresh ginger, and a half cup of cucumber with no skin or seeds.

For the sauce, combine a tablespoon of sesame oil, two tablespoons of soy sauce, a tablespoon of olive oil, and two and a half tablespoons of lime juice in a separate bowl. Set the sauce aside.

The next step is to assemble the ingredients together. Combine the fresh tuna, cucumber, shallot, green onion, chives, cilantro, garlic, ginger, and four tablespoons of the sauce.

